Maha: 3 Palghar cops booked for demanding bribe

A sub inspector and two constables from Palghar were booked on Tuesday by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 for not taking action against a man in an accidental death case, officials said.

The three, attached to Kasa police station in Palghar, had made the bribe demand in May, but they did not accept the money when a trap was laid, an ACB official said.

''Hence, there is only demand and no acceptance of bribe. However, an offence has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act but no arrest has been made,'' the official added.

