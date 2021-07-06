Left Menu

Angry with disconnection threat, woman locks power firm staff in meter room

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 06-07-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 17:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A woman on Tuesday locked two MSEDCL staffers inside the meter room of the building in which she stays in Virar in Palghar district to stop them from disconnecting supply due to non-payment of bills.

A Virar police official said the two MSEDCL employees were locked inside the room for about 10 minutes before other residents got alerted and released them.

''No case has been registered as yet in connection with the incident, which happened in Panch Payri area of Virar East. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media,'' the official added.

