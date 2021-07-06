Indian embassy in Kabul trashes reports about India closing its missions in Afghanistan

The Indian Embassy in Afghanistan on Tuesday described as ''incorrect'' reports saying India is shutting down its diplomatic missions in the country in view of escalating violence.

In a Twitter post, the embassy said it is closely monitoring the evolving security situation, particularly around the cities of Kandahar and Mazar.

Advertisement

''Media reports on #India closing its Embassy & Consulates in AF are incorrect. @IndianEmbKabul, Consulates in Kandahar & Mazar are open, functioning. We DO HOWEVER continue to closely monitor the evolving security situation particularly around Kandahar & Mazar cities,'' it said.

The embassy last week asked all Indians visiting, staying and working in Afghanistan to exercise utmost caution with regard to their security and avoid all types of non-essential travel in view of a rising number of incidents of violence in various parts of the country.

In an advisory, the embassy said the security situation in Afghanistan remains ''dangerous'' and that terror groups have carried out a series of complex attacks, including targeting civilians, adding that Indian nationals additionally face a ''serious threat'' of abduction.

Afghanistan witnessed a series of attacks in the last few weeks as the United States looked to complete the withdrawal of its forces from the war-ravaged country by September 11, ending nearly two decades of its military presence there.

India is concerned over the increasing levels of violence as well as the Taliban's efforts to expand its influence in Afghanistan.

Last month, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the Taliban's relentless pursuit of power through violence has created an uncertain environment in Afghanistan and the situation in the country is ''fluid'' at this point in time.

India has been a major stakeholder in the peace and stability of Afghanistan. It has already invested nearly USD 3 billion in aid and reconstruction activities in the country.

India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process that is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

In March, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar visited India during which External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed to him the country's long-term commitment towards a peaceful, sovereign and stable Afghanistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)