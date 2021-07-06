Left Menu

Girl, 5, found murdered in UP's Banda

PTI | Banda | Updated: 06-07-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 18:41 IST
Girl, 5, found murdered in UP's Banda
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a five-year-old girl with her throat slit was found hours after she went missing in this district, police said on Tuesday.

The girl had gone missing on Monday afternoon and her bloodstained body was recovered in the night from the drain outside her neighbour's house, Station House Officer (SHO), Kotwali, Bhaskar Mishra said.

He added that a sharp-edged weapon was used in the crime.

The SHO said that based on the complaint of the child's mother, a case of abduction was registered initially, and later the section of murder was added to it.

Mishra said it seems that the girl was abducted and murdered due to some enmity. Some have been detained in this connection and are being interrogated, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global
4
EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021