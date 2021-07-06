Left Menu

MP: Four more arrested in Rs 71cr MDMA smuggling case

A 40-year-old woman and three others were arrested in connection with the inter-state smuggling of the drug MDMA, popularly known as ecstasy, worth Rs 71 crore, a senior official of Madhya Pradesh police said on Tuesday.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 06-07-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 19:38 IST
MP: Four more arrested in Rs 71cr MDMA smuggling case
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old woman and three others were arrested in connection with the inter-state smuggling of the drug MDMA, popularly known as ecstasy, worth Rs 71 crore, a senior official of Madhya Pradesh police said on Tuesday. According to the police, at least 33 accused have been arrested since January in the case related to the smuggling of 70.7 kg of MDMA.

The four arrested accused, Mehjabeen Shaikh (40), Salim Choudhary (42), Zubair Halai (42) and Anwar Lala (38), all residents of Mumbai, had been absconding so far, deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Manish Kapuria said. ''We have come to know that the woman and her accomplices have links with criminals supplying drugs to the rich and high-profile people of Mumbai. We are verifying these facts,'' he said. The series of arrests began when the Madhya Pradesh police arrested five smugglers, including a medical factory owner from Hyderabad, in Indore on January 5 and seized around 70 kg of MDMA.

According to officials, investigations had revealed that the MDMA, manufactured in the Hyderabad factory, was first sent to Indore, before being transported to different parts of the country. The police have seized five cars and 40 mobile phones and cash worth over Rs 13 lakh from the accused arrested in the case so far. The arrested accused have confessed to supplying MDMA, known as ''ecstasy'' and meow-meow”, at pubs, gyms, discos, dance bars and parties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global
4
EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021