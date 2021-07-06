Left Menu

Norwegian wealth fund in talks with Orlen over Polska Press takeover

PiS has said that foreign media companies have too much influence in Poland and distort public debate. The fund, which rarely comments on its dialogue with individual companies, said that ensuring respect for human rights was essential for good business practice and risk management at the 9,100 companies in which it invests worldwide.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 20:46 IST
Norwegian wealth fund in talks with Orlen over Polska Press takeover

Norway's $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, is talking with state-run Polish refiner PKN Orlen about its takeover of newspaper publisher Polska Press, the fund said on Tuesday.

Critics say the takeover of Polska Press from a German media group is part of a drive by Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) to increase control over the media and curb free speech. PiS has said that foreign media companies have too much influence in Poland and distort public debate.

The fund, which rarely comments on its dialogue with individual companies, said that ensuring respect for human rights was essential for good business practice and risk management at the 9,100 companies in which it invests worldwide. "We expect all companies to respect human rights, including freedom of speech ... we have communicated our expectations to ORLEN SA in our company dialogue," a fund spokesperson told Reuters.

"We have also shared information about the case with the Council on Ethics," the spokesperson added, referring to the fund's ethical watchdog, which examines whether the companies in which the fund invests comply with the fund's ethical mandate set out by parliament. In the event of any breach, the Council makes recommendations to the central bank, which manages the fund, to divest.

The Council on Ethics was not immediately available for comment. The fund owned a 0.75% stake worth nearly $50 million at the end of 2020, fund data shows.

PKN Orlen says the deal is a simple business transaction and that it has been done in a legally binding way. In April, the Court of Competition and Consumer Protection suspended the Polish antitrust regulator's approval, following an appeal by Human Rights Ombudsman Adam Bodnar, a vocal government critic. (Editing by Barbara Lewis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global
4
EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021