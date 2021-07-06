U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan more than 90 % complete
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-07-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 20:50 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. military said on Tuesday that it completed approximately more than 90 percent of its withdrawal from Afghanistan.
In a statement, U.S. Central Command said that United States had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan ministry of defense.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S. Central Command
- U.S.
- United States
- Afghanistan
- Afghan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Golf-Spaniard Rahm wins U.S. Open for first major title
Golf-Rahm wins U.S. Open as Oosthuizen falls short again
Republican Party outspends Democrats in May in bid to retake U.S. Congress
Golf-Rahm wins U.S. Open as Oosthuizen falls short again
U.S. nuclear envoy says looks forward to positive response on dialogue from N.Korea -Yonhap