NIA arrests Punjab man in narco-terror case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 21:16 IST
The NIA has arrested a person for his alleged involvement in selling smuggled heroin and sending the proceeds to Kashmir and Pakistan through hawala channels for furthering activities of the Hizbul Mujahideen terror group, an official said on Tuesday.

Gurjant Singh of Amritsar in Punjab was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday.

The case relates to the arrest of Hilal Ahmad Shergojri, recovery of Rs 29 lakh from his possession and seizure of a truck, according to the official of the premier investigation agency.

Shergojri was an over ground worker and close associate of Riyaz Ahmad Naikoo, the then commander of Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen terror group in Kashmir, and was arrested when he had come to Amritsar to collect the proceeds of narcotics sale for furthering terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, the NIA official said.

The NIA earlier filed charge sheets against 11 accused in the case.

Gurjant, a drug trafficker, was a close associate of the charge-sheeted accused in the case, the NIA official said.

He used to purchase smuggled heroin from accused Bikramjit Singh and Sarwan Singh and further sell it locally, the official said.

The proceeds collected from the sale of heroin were sent to Kashmir and Pakistan through hawala channels, the NIA official said.

Gurjant was produced before a special NIA court in Mohali which sent him to NIA custody for four days, the official said, adding that further investigation in the case was underway.

