Russia detains Estonian diplomat in St Petersburg
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) detained an Estonian diplomat based in St Petersburg, Mart Latte, as he was receiving confidential information from a Russian citizen, the service said on Tuesday.
"This activity is not compatible with the status of a diplomatic official, and its nature is clearly hostile to the Russian Federation," the FSB said in a statement. "Measures in accordance with the norms of international law will be applied to the foreign diplomat."
The FSB did not provide any further details. There was no immediate comment from the Estonian government.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Estonian
- St Petersburg
- Russian
- Russian Federation
- Russia
- Federal Security Service
ALSO READ
German prosecutors arrest man on suspician of Russian espionage
COVID surges, but Russians resist coaxing and compulsion to get vaccinated
EMERGING MARKETS-Sanctions threat pressures Russian and Belarus currencies, bonds
EMERGING MARKETS-Sanctions threat pressures Russian and Belarus currencies, bonds
Russian research assistant arrested for spying in Germany