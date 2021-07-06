T'gana HC takes exception to state govt request to recuse judge from case

Hyderabad, Jul 6 (PTI): The Telangana High Court on Tuesday took exception to the state government's request for recusal of a judge from hearing a petition over usage of Krishna water for power generation by the Telangana government, as it also 'cautioned' the petitioner's counsel not to attempt ''bench hunting''.

Earlier, a writ petition was filed before the Telangana High Court by two farmers of Andhra Pradesh challenging a Government Order issued by the Telangana government over usage of Krishna river water for power generation.

Advertisement

On Monday, the division bench of the High Court comprising Justice M S Ramachandra Rao had heard the petition.

In order to avoid conflict of interests, the Telangana government sought the bench of Justice Ramachandra Rao to recuse from hearing the petition.

The Advocate General (AG) had filed an interlocutory petition requesting that the matter be heard by a bench headed by Chief Justice Hima Kohli and not the bench of Justice Ramachandra Rao.

However, when the matter came up before Chief Justice Hima Kohli on Tuesday, she called both the Advocate General and the counsel for the petitioner.

The Chief Justice expressed her displeasure over the development and asked the AG to withdraw the petition seeking recusal of the judge.

The AG informed the court that as the petition was not numbered the question of withdrawing it will not arise.

The Chief Justice also 'advised' the petitioner's counsel not to attempt at ''bench hunting'' even before the roster (roster bench) of sitting arrangements as to which bench would hear the petition was decided.

The Chief Justice told both the parties that the court will decide on which bench will take up this petition (farmers petitions) and when and accordingly they will be informed.PTI GDK VVK SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)