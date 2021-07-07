Revenue officer dies by suicide in UP's Banda

A revenue officer allegedly hanged himself at his home near the Tindwari road grain market here, police said on Wednesday.

Vivek Kumar (30), who was working as a 'Lekhpal', committed suicide on Tuesday, local SHO Bhaskar Mishra said, adding that the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

A prima facie probe revealed that Kumar was a drunkard and took the extreme step due to a family dispute, he said.

A probe is on in the matter, the police added.

