Left Menu

Revenue officer dies by suicide in UP's Banda

PTI | Banda | Updated: 07-07-2021 09:44 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 09:44 IST
Revenue officer dies by suicide in UP's Banda
  • Country:
  • India

A revenue officer allegedly hanged himself at his home near the Tindwari road grain market here, police said on Wednesday.

Vivek Kumar (30), who was working as a 'Lekhpal', committed suicide on Tuesday, local SHO Bhaskar Mishra said, adding that the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

A prima facie probe revealed that Kumar was a drunkard and took the extreme step due to a family dispute, he said.

A probe is on in the matter, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
4
India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021