Revenue officer dies by suicide in UP's Banda
PTI | Banda | Updated: 07-07-2021 09:44 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 09:44 IST
- Country:
- India
A revenue officer allegedly hanged himself at his home near the Tindwari road grain market here, police said on Wednesday.
Vivek Kumar (30), who was working as a 'Lekhpal', committed suicide on Tuesday, local SHO Bhaskar Mishra said, adding that the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.
Advertisement
A prima facie probe revealed that Kumar was a drunkard and took the extreme step due to a family dispute, he said.
A probe is on in the matter, the police added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tindwari
- Vivek Kumar
- Kumar
Advertisement