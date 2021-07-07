Former dy SP booked for rape in UP

A former deputy superintendent of police has been booked on charges of raping a woman on the pretext of marrying her, police said on Wednesday.

The woman, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, accused the officer of raping her in 2019 on the false promise of marrying her but later denying it, they said.

''An FIR on charges of rape was on Tuesday evening registered against former deputy SP Navneet Nayak based on a complaint of a woman, who alleged that in 2019, during his posting at circle officer, he raped her after promising to marry her,'' Additional Superintendent of Police Surendra Dwivedi said here.

The officer was posted in Shahjahanpur when he was suspended from duty after the charges levelled against him by the woman were found to be true, the police said.

The FIR was registered on charges of rape and other relevant sections of the IPC, Dwivedi said, adding that the report was lodged on directions of the government.

The woman's statement will now be recorded before a magistrate, the police said, adding that a detailed probe is underway.

