Lithuania says Belarus is flying in migrants, plans border barrier

Lithuania on Wednesday accused Belarus of flying in migrants from abroad and said it would build a barrier on the border and deploy troops to prevent them crossing illegally into its territory. Belarus decided to allow migrants to cross into Lithuania in response to European Union sanctions imposed after Minsk forced a Ryanair flight to land on its territory and arrested a dissident blogger aboard.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said Belarus has been offering migrants flights to Minsk, citing evidence found on at least one migrant who had reached Lithuania. "There are travel agencies, direct flights that connect Minsk with Baghdad for example, and there are agencies both in Belarus and other countries that operate and attract 'tourists' to Minsk," Simonyte told Reuters.

Advertisement

She said the main airport from where people flew into Belarus was Baghdad, but she would not rule out people also flying in from Istanbul. The documents cited as evidence, copies of which were sent to Reuters by a Lithuanian government official, include applications from Minsk-based agencies called UmnoTury and Tsentrkurort, dated May 27 and June 7, asking the Belarusian Foreign Ministry for visas for three Iraqi citizens.

The official also sent copies of four boarding passes for a flight with Belarusian national carrier Belavia from Istanbul to Minsk on May 27, found on a migrant. BARRIER

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on May 26 that his country would no longer prevent migrants from crossing its western border into the EU. Lithuania is working to organise a visit by its foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis to Baghdad next week to discuss migration, a foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Simonyte said Lithuania would take action to stop migrants crossing the border by increasing patrols and building a barrier, while it would also begin building a camp to house those who had already reached the country. "We will begin building an additional physical barrier, which divides Lithuania and Belarus, which would be a certain sign and a certain deterrent to organisers of the illegal migration flows," she told a news conference.

She also said the country, a Schengen free travel area member, was considering imposing border controls with neighbouring EU countries to stop the migrants travelling from it towards Western EU countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)