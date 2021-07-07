UP man shot at for refusing to pay extortion

Left Menu

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 07-07-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 19:44 IST
A man was critically injured after being shot in this district allegedly because he did not pay extortion money, police said.

The incident took place in Khurja City area on Tuesday night, they said.

Ehsaan (48), resident of Khweshgyan area, was having dinner with his relative when some people opened fire on him. Three bullets hit him, leaving him critically injured, police said.

According to police, Ehsaan's daughter said he had received death threats over the phone. The accused were demanding extortion from him, she claimed.

His wife accused four people of attacking him, police said, adding efforts are on to nab them.

