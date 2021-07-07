Drug case: Punjab Police arrest six more people

Acting on the leads provided by four Afghan nationals recently arrested following the seizure of 17-kg heroin, the Punjab Police on Wednesday said they have succeeded in arresting six more people alleged to be part of the drug racket.

Police seized 3.2 kg of heroin and Rs 41,12,000 drug money from them, Hoshiarpur SSP Navjot Singh Mahal told reporters here on Wednesday.

He said after the disclosures made by the four Afghan nationals, two teams were constituted to arrest the other involved in this international drug trade.

Among the arrested are Kishan Lal, who was nabbed from his residence at Delhi and Rs 10.20 lakh drug money and two mobile phones were recovered from him.

Another accused Abhay Pratap Singh was arrested from Shastri Nagar, Ghaziabad, and a mobile phone was recovered from him, said the SSP.

During preliminary investigation, accused Abhay revealed that as per instructions of Kishan Lal, he had received Rs 80 lakh drug money on July 1 from one Imtiaz of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, who was also nabbed.

After the disclosures made by Imtiaz Ahmad, Jasvir Singh and Balwinder Singh, both of Sheikhupura in Jandiala Guru, were arrested from Haridwar in Uttrakhand and police recovered 2.7-Kg heroin, Rs 17.92 lakh in cash and a car from them.

The SSP said the number of accused arrested in the entire operation has now reached 12. Two accused--Sarabjit Singh, alias Sethi; and Gagandeep Singh, alias Gagan—were arrested on July 1 and a case was registered at the Garhshankar police station.

On July 5, the Punjab Police had busted a major drug supply chain with the arrest of four Afghan nationals and heroin seizure of 17 kg of herion, worth Rs 90 crore in the international market, from a unit in South Delhi. Police also recovered assorted chemicals and lab equipment used to manufacture the drug from the Neb Sarai unit.

The arrests and seizure resulted from a lead uncovered by a Hoshiarpur Police team, led by SSP Navjot Singh Mahal, which was investigating into certain earlier FIRs registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

