Maha: Teenage girl, her lover end lives together as kin oppose their marriage plan

A 15-year-old girl and her lover, who was 10 years older than her, allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at a village in Nagpur district of Maharashtra apparently as their families opposed their plan to get married, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred at Dumrikala village in Parseoni tehsil and their bodies were recovered on Tuesday, they said. “Sohan Devdhagle (26) and Anjali had been in a relationship since the last one year. They wanted to get married, but their family opposed the proposal,” an official of Parseoni police station said. The parents of Sohan and Anjali are farmers, he said. On Sunday night, Sohan had gone to the girl’s house and told her mother that he wanted to marry Anjali. However, her mother rejected the plan saying her daughter was still a minor, he said. After that, Sohan returned home. On Tuesday, when his parents went to their farm for work, Anjali came to his house in the afternoon. They consumed poison and locked themselves inside the bathroom of the house, the official said.

The incident came to light when Sohan’s mother returned home later. She found the door of the bathroom locked from inside, following which she called her neighbours. The door was broken open and the duo was found lying motionless there. They were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. The police suspect that the couple might have committed suicide as their families were not in favour of their marraige. A case of accidental death was registered by Parseoni police station.

