Court directs police to file FIR against Punjab MLA on rape, other charges

A court here has ordered the Ludhiana police commissioner to register a case against Lok Insaaf Party chief and MLA Simarjit Singh Bains for rape and other charges on the complaint of a 44-year-old woman.

The court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Harsimranjit Singh on Wednesday ordered that FIR be registered under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code including 376 (rape), 354, 354A (outraging modesty of a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy).

The court pronounced the decision on the complaint of a widow.

The complainant stated before the court that she is a widow, and a rape victim, who has not been getting justice and she had been running from pillar to post for more than one year After the death of her husband, her financial position became weak as the business of her son was virtually closed and the house landlord started threatening her to vacate the premises.

One person on the pretext of helping her settle her housing loan accounts with bank introduced her to Simarjit Bains, she claimed.

The complainant further alleged that Bains had raped her on several occasions in his office and outside too on the pretext of helping her.

She also accused the person who introduced her to the MLA of some wrongdoings with her on financial front.

Five other accused including two women have been named as part of the entire conspiracy.

Bains had earlier denied the allegations levelled against him by the woman.

The court while taking cognizance of the complaint and serious nature of allegations levelled by the complainant directed that FIR be registered in the case without any further delay.

