Major reshuffle in top bureaucracy in Kerala

The Left government in Kerala on Wednesday carried out a major reshuffle in the top bureaucracy of the state with over 30 IAS officers, including district collectors, transferred and appointed in various departments.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena has been transferred and appointed the additional chief secretary with the Planning and Economics Affairs Department.

The government order said V Venu, who was in charge of the planning and economics affairs department, has been posted as the additional chief secretary with the Higher Education Department. He will also have the charge of the Tourism Department. ''Sanjay M Kaul IAS (KL:2001), Secretary, Finance (Expenditure) Department is designated as Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala by the Election Commission of India. Hence, the officer is transferred and posted as Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala & Secretary, Election Department,'' the late night order said.

Bishwanath Sinha, Indian Administrative Service, Principal Secretary, Taxes Department has been transferred and posted as principal secretary, Electronics and Information Technology Department. Cultural Affairs Principal Secretary, Rani George, will hold the full additional charges of principal secretary of the Social Justice Department and Women and Child Development Department, the order said.

''Biju Prabhakar, IAS (KL:2004), Secretary, Social Justice Department is posted as secretary, Transport Department. The officer will hold the additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director, Kerala State Road Transport Corporation Ltd.,'' the order issued by Chief Secretary V P Joy, said.

Ernakulam District Collector Suhas S has been transferred and posted as managing director, Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala Ltd, and Jafar Malik, IAS, has been appointed in his place.

Kozhikode District Collector, Seeram Sambasiva Rao, IAS, has been transferred and posted as Director, Survey and Land Records Department. Kasaragod District Collector, D Sajith Babu, IAS, got transferred and posted as Director, Civil Supplies Department. Thrissur District Collector Shanavas, IAS, is now the Mission Director of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. Haritha V Kumar is the new Collector of Thrissur District.

Narasimhugari TL Reddy, IAS, District Collector, Pathanamthitta is transferred and posted as District Collector of Kozhikode.

