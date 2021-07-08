Left Menu

Fire breaks out on container ship anchored in Dubai's Jebel Ali port, say authorities

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2021 02:01 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 02:01 IST
Fire breaks out on container ship anchored in Dubai's Jebel Ali port, say authorities

A fire broke out in a container ship anchored at Dubai's Jebel Ali Port and civil defence are working to put out the blaze, the government Dubai Media Office said on Wednesday.

Reuters witnesses had earlier heard a blast in Dubai, the region's trade hub. Two fire trucks and other emergency vehicles could be seen heading south of Dubai, one Reuters correspondent said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
2
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
3
UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Factbox-Bezos, Branson and Musk: Who is winning the space tourism race? and more

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021