Fire breaks out on container ship anchored in Dubai's Jebel Ali port, say authorities

A fire broke out in a container ship anchored at Dubai's Jebel Ali Port and civil defence are working to put out the blaze, the government Dubai Media Office said on Wednesday.

Reuters witnesses had earlier heard a blast in Dubai, the region's trade hub. Two fire trucks and other emergency vehicles could be seen heading south of Dubai, one Reuters correspondent said.

