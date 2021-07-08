Japan set to declare state of emergency for Tokyo area through Aug 22 -minister
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-07-2021 05:56 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 05:56 IST
Japan's government is set to declare a state of emergency for the Tokyo area through August 22 amid a new wave of infections, a government minister said on Thursday, casting a shadow over the Olympic Games.
Japan's economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is heading the government's coronavirus response, said the state of emergency will begin on July 12.
The Olympic Games run from July 23 to Aug. 8.
