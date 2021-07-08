Soccer-Police make 20 arrests in London after fans celebrate England's win
London police said they made 20 arrests after fans gathered to celebrate England's 2-1 win over Denmark in Wednesday's Euro 2020 semi-final.
London police said they made 20 arrests after fans gathered to celebrate England's 2-1 win over Denmark in Wednesday's Euro 2020 semi-final. Riot police were on hand as fans celebrated the country reaching their first major final since winning the 1966 World Cup. Traffic came to a standstill at Piccadilly Circus in central London when fans blocked streets and climbed on telephone boxes.
"20 arrests have been made by officers for a number of offences including common assault, public order and assault on police," Met Police said on Twitter https://twitter.com/MetPoliceEvents/status/1412928869615734787. England will face Italy in Sunday's final at Wembley.
