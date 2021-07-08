Kiren Rijiju takes charge as Minister of Law and Justice

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday took charge as Minister of Law and Justice. While assuming charge of the office, Rijiju said, "I am shifting to Law and Justice but the efforts will continue. Time at the sports department was memorable. The team was good. PM's vision of making India a sporting vision will be fulfilled."

"I will be taking charge as Minister of Law and Justice at 11:30 am today. Under the leadership of Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji, I look forward to fulfilling this new responsibility with dedication and commitment", tweeted Rijiju earlier. Rijiju replaced Ravi Shankar Prasad in the Ministry.

Kiren Rijiju, BJP MP from Arunachal West, on Wednesday took oath as a Union Cabinet Minister.Rijiju is Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; and Minister of State for Minority Affairs in the Narendra Modi government. He was Union Minister of State for Home Affairs in the first term of the BJP-led government. Rijiju took oath as a cabinet minister at a function in Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of the Prime Minister and senior BJP leaders.

Rijiju became the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports after the BJP-led government returned to office in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Over the past two years, he has been associated with several initiatives in the sports ministry including the Fit India movement.

