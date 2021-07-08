Left Menu

Mansukh Mandaviya takes charge of Health Ministry

The second-term Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday assumed office as Union Health Minister, replacing Dr Harsh Vardhan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 11:56 IST
Mansukh Mandaviya takes charge of Health Ministry
Mansukh Mandaviya, new Union Health Minister. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The second-term Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday assumed office as Union Health Minister, replacing Dr. Harsh Vardhan. Before taking the charge, he offered prayers in his office at the Union Health Ministry.

Mandaviya is also given the charge of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers. Earlier, he served as minister of state (MOS) for ports, shipping, and waterways and MOS for chemical and fertilizers.

The two-time MP has also served as a member of the consultative committee for the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate and the Ministry of Textiles. Mandaviya was also the Chairman of the state-run Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation Limited.

As many as 43 leaders took oath on Wednesday in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion after Prime Minister Modi returned to power for a second term in May 2019. The swearing-in ceremony, which took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan amid COVID-19 protocols, came days ahead of the monsoon session of parliament.

Some of the key figures inducted into the Union cabinet include Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bhupender Yadav, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Pashupati Kumar Paras. Seven women MPs took oath as union ministers in the expanded council of ministers.

They include Anupriya Patel, Shobha Karandlaje, Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Meenakshi Lekhi, Annapurna Devi, Pratima Bhoumik, and Bharati Pravin Pawar. Seven Ministers of State (MoS) have been promoted as Union Cabinet Ministers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021