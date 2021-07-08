Left Menu

Baramulla Police detains one more guide involved in exfiltration of 3 youth to PoK

Baramulla Police detained one more guide during the investigation of the case of exfiltration of the three youth to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) on the confession of the other guide.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-07-2021 14:35 IST
Baramulla Police detained one more guide during the investigation of the case of exfiltration of the three youth to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) on the confession of the other guide. The arrested person has been identified as Mohammad Majloon Sheikh, a resident of Dudran Boniyar.

Earlier, Baramulla Police detained three youth and one guide who were trying to exfiltrate to POK via Line of Control (LoC) Uri at MVCP and incriminating material including sharp knives, torch, etc were also recovered from them. "During questioning of the guide namely Parvaiz Ahmad Hajam confessed that other guide namely Mohammad Majloon Sheikh resident of Dudran Boniyar was also involved in the act of exfiltration of the three youth to PoK and on his confession, the said guide was arrested and incriminating material was also recovered from his possession," the police said on Thursday.

A case under relevant sections of law was registered in Uri Police Station and an investigation into the matter was initiated. (ANI)

