Spanish PM news conference in Lithuania halted for 'urgent' jet takeoff

A news conference of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda at Lithuania's Siauliai air base was stopped midway on Thursday as a military jet next to them needed to take off urgently.

"The jet was on an urgent mission, and the press conference will commence soon", the president's spokesman told Reuters.

