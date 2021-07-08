Spanish PM news conference in Lithuania halted for 'urgent' jet takeoff
A news conference of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda at Lithuania's Siauliai air base was stopped midway on Thursday as a military jet next to them needed to take off urgently.
"The jet was on an urgent mission, and the press conference will commence soon", the president's spokesman told Reuters.
