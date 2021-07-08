Left Menu

Japan PM Suga: coronavirus infections rising in Tokyo area due partly to Delta variant

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-07-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 15:53 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday that the number of coronavirus infections was rising in the Tokyo area due partly to the growing numbers of the Delta variant.

Suga also said thorough measures would be taken to prevent Olympic athletes from bringing the virus into Japan in connection with the Games, set to open in about two weeks.

