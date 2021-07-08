Left Menu

Contributions of Virbhadra Singh in development of Himachal unprecedented: Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur offered his condolences over the demise of the former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh Virbhadra Singh, who passed away earlier today due to post-COVID complications.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur offered his condolences over the demise of the former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh Virbhadra Singh, who passed away earlier today due to post-COVID complications. The Chief Minister visited 'Holy Lodge', the private residence of Virbhadra Singh, and laid wreaths on the mortal remains of the former Chief Minister. He also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the wife of the former Chief Minister, Pratibha Singh and his son and MLA from Shimla Rural constituency Vikramaditya Singh.

According to an official statement, the Chief Minister said that the contributions of Virbhadra Singh for the development of the State were unprecedented. He said that Virbhadra Singh devoted his entire life to the upliftment of every section of the society with a special focus on weaker and vulnerable sections. He also played a pivotal role for the development of the country as well as for the State while serving as Union Minister at the Centre. The Chief Minister said that his strong will, commitment, and determination would always remain a source of inspiration for all of us in public life. He said that the void created by Virbhadra Singh's death would be difficult to be filled in for the time to come.

Thakur prayed to the Almighty to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss. Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, State BJP President Suresh Kashyap, senior BJP, and Congress leaders also laid a wreath on the body of Virbhadra Singh at 'Holy Lodge'. Cabinet Ministers also expressed grief. (ANI)

