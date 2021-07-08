81 pc feel more connected with neighbourhood post pandemic: Report

With the pandemic re-establishing the importance of neighbourhood, a report has revealed that 81 per cent respondents claim they would be more likely to depend on their neighbours as compared to pre-Covid-19 times.

Illustrating the emergence of the neighbourhood, 81 per cent of respondents said that they are more likely to depend on their neighbours in case they needed any urgent help as compared to pre-Covid times when their dependency was more on close friends and relatives, according to 'Trust Circle' report by community app MyGate.

Advertisement

It is heartening to note that the trust and relationship built with neighbours was not just limited to the health crisis, but also reached new heights when it came to social engagement, and other regular interactions such as those related to electricity, water, maid among others, the report noted.

The report saw participation from over 2,860 people of all ages across tier-I and II cities, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune among others.

The report further revealed that 88 per cent respondents stated that their relationship and dependence on neighbours, local vendors and support staff (watchman, delivery boy, and maids) has improved during the pandemic.

Over 75 per cent of respondents helped their support staff with groceries, food or salary, it said.

It also found that nearly 73 per cent of respondents engage with their maids beyond work, offering tea, coffee, food or even a salary of three months or more as loan if required.

From a city perspective, the report noted that 'Trust Circle' was not uniform in the cities.

More than two-thirds of respondents in Ahmedabad (68 per cent) would leave their key with their neighbours compared to only 18 per cent in Kolkata.

About 39 per cent of respondents in Hyderabad would trust their security guard compared to only 1 per cent respondents in Kochi, it said.

According to the report, 44 per cent respondents in Kolkata would trust a friend close by compared to only 13 per cent respondents in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, the report revealed that nearly 90 per cent of all generations claim that technology has made it easier for them to address community issues in a seamless way, cutting down time and effort while bringing communities together.

When it comes to gender, the report said 62 per cent of men often rely on technology and their neighbourhood for any help or information they need (compared to 40 per cent women).

About 60 per cent of women rely on their close friends and family compared to 38 per cent of men, it added.

When it comes to relationships with house help, 30 per cent men claimed they have minimal contact with their maid compared to 20 per cent women, it stated.

In contrast, 38 per cent women said they always provide extra food for the maid and her family compared to only 30 per cent men, added the report.

The report noted that the pandemic has brought to the forefront the compassionate nature of human beings.

Relationships amongst community members (gated and non-gated neighbourhoods) have strengthened significantly, with people realising or appreciating the value and importance of their support system, such as their domestic help, security guards, plumbers, electricians, and household personnel, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)