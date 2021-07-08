Left Menu

Guj: Woman fakes husband's death to claim insurance money

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-07-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 20:13 IST
Guj: Woman fakes husband's death to claim insurance money
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly faking her husband's death using forged documents and claiming Rs 18.5 lakh from his insurance policy in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city, police said.

The city crime branch has arrested the accused woman Nanda Marathi and Harikrishna Soni, a doctor, on the charges of cheating and forgery, an official said.

The woman's husband Nimesh Marathi approached the crime branch on Wednesday after learning that his wife had allegedly claimed Rs 18.5 lakh from his life insurance policy by showing him dead in 2019, the official said.

During the probe, the police found that Nanda had taken the help of Soni to get a report stating that her husband had died during treatment in March 2019, and based on that report, civic authorities issued a death certificate, he said.

The accused, without her husband's knowledge, submitted the documents to two insurance firms to claim a sum of Rs 18.5 lakh, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
3
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021