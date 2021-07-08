Left Menu

Authorities seek 4 inmates after escape from Illinois jail

08-07-2021
Four inmates escaped from a county jail in western Illinois and authorities advised area residents to remain locked in their homes as they searched Thursday for the men.

Fulton County deputies learned of the escape Wednesday night after one inmate went missing from a cell block in the jail in Lewistown, about 210 miles (338 kilometers) southwest of Chicago, authorities said. It was later determined that three others also were missing.

Authorities didn't immediately say how the men escaped, but said they should be considered armed and dangerous.

As of Thursday morning, Jesse Davis, 35, Cody Villalobos, 26, Zachary Hart, 36, and Eugene Roets, 23, had not been captured.

Davis was being held on charges including methamphetamine possession and possession of a weapon by a felon, while Villalobos faced charges including methamphetamine possession and resisting/obstructing police.

Hart was being held on charges including home invasion, possession of a firearm by a felon and fleeing police, while Roets faced charges including methamphetamine possession and possession of a firearm by a felon.

