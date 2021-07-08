Haitian police have arrested six suspected assassins of president - chief
Haiti's police has captured six of the men who assassinated President Jovenel Moise and is hunting for the masterminds behind the operation, police chief Leon Charles said in a televised news briefing on Thursday.
Charles appealed to the population to cooperate with security forces and not to cause unrest, after a crowd formed outside a police station in the capital Port-au-Prince where suspects were being held.
