12 held for running illegal call centre in Kolkata

At least 12 people have been arrested from Tiljala area of Kolkata on the charge of running an illegal call centre, a police officer said on Thursday.Acting on a tip-off, Kolkata Polices Detective Department raided the call centre which was operational at a flat on the third floor of a building on Chowbaga Road.We found 12 people at the illegal call centre during the raid yesterday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-07-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 23:40 IST
At least 12 people have been arrested from Tiljala area of Kolkata on the charge of running an illegal call centre, a police officer said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, Kolkata Police's Detective Department raided the call centre which was operational at a flat on the third floor of a building on Chowbaga Road.

''We found 12 people at the illegal call centre during the raid yesterday. We arrested all of them. We seized a laptop, one CPU, three hard disc drives, two WiFi routers, and some documents,'' the officer said.

A case has been registered against the accused persons under various sections of the IPC.

An investigation has started, the officer added.

