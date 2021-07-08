12 held for running illegal call centre in Kolkata

At least 12 people have been arrested from Tiljala area of Kolkata on the charge of running an illegal call centre, a police officer said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, Kolkata Police's Detective Department raided the call centre which was operational at a flat on the third floor of a building on Chowbaga Road.

Advertisement

''We found 12 people at the illegal call centre during the raid yesterday. We arrested all of them. We seized a laptop, one CPU, three hard disc drives, two WiFi routers, and some documents,'' the officer said.

A case has been registered against the accused persons under various sections of the IPC.

An investigation has started, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)