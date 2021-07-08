Two held for bribery

Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-07-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 23:44 IST
Two officials attached to the ration (PDS) office at Ambernath in Thane district were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday for allegedly taking bribe.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Pratapsingh Bramhanat (29) and Sunita Dhindale (34), both working as clerks, said an ACB official.

The duo had allegedly demanded Rs 1,000 each for online registration of ration cards.

The card-holder then approached the ACB which laid a trap on Thursday and arrested the duo while taking Rs 500 each, the official said, adding that further probe was on.

