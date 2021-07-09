U.S. responding to Haitian request for investigative assistance -State Dept
- Country:
- United States
Washington is responding to a request from Haiti's national police for investigative assistance following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday.
State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters he could not confirm if a U.S. citizen was among those detained for the assassination of Moise. But he said the U.S. Embassy in Haiti is restricting movements of direct-hire U.S. citizens at the embassy and their family members until further notice, while warning officials and political stakeholders to refrain from violence.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S. State Department
- Haiti
- Moise
- Washington
- U.S.
- Ned Price
- U.S. Embassy
ALSO READ
Washington says it sees little scope for deal-making at WTO this year
China says Taiwan independence means war, asks Washington to 'sever' military ties with Taipei
Haiti gang leader launches 'revolution' as violence escalates
Washington says it sees little scope for deal-making at WTO this year
U.S. official warns Washington will not 'stand by in the face of horrors' in Tigray