U.S. responding to Haitian request for investigative assistance -State Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2021 00:49 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 00:49 IST
Washington is responding to a request from Haiti's national police for investigative assistance following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday.

State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters he could not confirm if a U.S. citizen was among those detained for the assassination of Moise. But he said the U.S. Embassy in Haiti is restricting movements of direct-hire U.S. citizens at the embassy and their family members until further notice, while warning officials and political stakeholders to refrain from violence.

