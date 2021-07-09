VK Singh takes charge as MoS Civil Aviation

Former Chief of Army Staff General (Retd) Vijay Kumar Singh on Friday took charge as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation. In a tweet, Singh wrote, "I am humbled by the faith that our respected PM Shri Narendra Modi has placed in me. Today, I took charge as Minister of State, Civil Aviation. It shall be my constant endeavour to work with Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia ji for a better and progressive India. #Govt4Growth"

While speaking to ANI, Singh thanked PM Modi and other Union Ministers for giving him this opportunity to work as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation. He also took cognisance of the prevailing COVID-19 situation that has impacted the aviation sector. Singh said, "COVID is indeed a challenge but we can win it by following COVID appropriate behaviour."

Before VK Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri was the MoS (Independent Charge) in the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Puri has been appointed as the current Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas. Jyotiraditya Scindia, who had joined the BJP last year after leaving the Congress, will take over as the 33rd Civil Aviation Minister of the country on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday effected a major reshuffle and expansion of his ministry bringing Mansukh Mandaviya as Health Minister, Kiren Rijiju as Law Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan as Education Minister, and Jyotiratidya Scindia as Civil Aviation Minister. The exercise, carried out over two years after the BJP-led government came to office in its second term and amid the ongoing battle against COVID-19, saw some ministers being dropped and the induction of 15 cabinet ministers and several ministers of state. Seven ministers of state were elevated to cabinet rank. (ANI)

