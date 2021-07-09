Lebanon interior minister rejects request to question security chief over Beirut blast - sources

Lebanon's caretaker interior minsiter has rejected a request by the lead investigator on the Beirut port explosion to question the country's security chief, judicial and security sources said on Friday.

A senior judicial source told Reuters that Judge Tarek Bitar had received the decision of Interior Minister Mohamed Fahmy to reject his request to question security chief Abbas Ibrahim.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)