Lebanon interior minister rejects request to question security chief over Beirut blast - sources

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 09-07-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 14:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanon's caretaker interior minsiter has rejected a request by the lead investigator on the Beirut port explosion to question the country's security chief, judicial and security sources said on Friday.

A senior judicial source told Reuters that Judge Tarek Bitar had received the decision of Interior Minister Mohamed Fahmy to reject his request to question security chief Abbas Ibrahim.

