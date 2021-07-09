Lebanon interior minister rejects request to question security chief over Beirut blast - sources
Lebanon's caretaker interior minsiter has rejected a request by the lead investigator on the Beirut port explosion to question the country's security chief, judicial and security sources said on Friday.
A senior judicial source told Reuters that Judge Tarek Bitar had received the decision of Interior Minister Mohamed Fahmy to reject his request to question security chief Abbas Ibrahim.
