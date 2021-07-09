Petitioner who challenged Justice Dipak Misra's elevation as CJI should deposit Rs 5 lakh despite death of co-petitioner: SC

Despite the passing away of self-proclaimed godman Swami Om in February 2021, the Supreme Court on Friday ordered that the other petitioner in the same case had to pay the cost of Rs 5 lakh in connection with his petition challenging the elevation of Justice (retired) Dipak Misra as the Chief Justice of India (CJI) in 2017. A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Dr Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and also comprising Justice MR Shah passed the order and directed the co-petitioner, Mukesh Jain, to deposit the cost of Rs 5 lakh.

The Supreme Court passed the direction after hearing a petition filed by co-petitioner, Mukesh Jain. Swami Om had died in February 2021.

Both of them had challenged the elevation of Justice (retired) Dipak Misra as the CJI in 2017. The Supreme Court had earlier in 2017 directed to pay a cost of Rs 10 lakh on them (jointly) but, it, however, subsequently reduced the cost to Rs 5 lakh.

The Supreme Court bench in 2017, headed by the then CJI Jagdish Singh Khehar and also comprising Justice Dr Dhananjaya Y Chandrahud, had dismissed their petitions and termed the plea as "popularity stunt," and directed them jointly to deposit a cost of Rs 10 lakh. (ANI)

