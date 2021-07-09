Teacher arrested for molesting 10-yr-old girl in Assam

A 54-year-old school teacher has been arrested here on the charge of molesting a minor girl in a village in Assam's Dhubri district, a senior police officer said on Friday.

The accused had allegedly asked the 10-year-old girl, who was a neighbour, to accompany him to his residence, and molested her there on Thursday evening, the officer said.

She was rescued by her mother who, on not finding the girl in the vicinity of their home, went looking for her in the neighbourhood, the officer said.

As the minor girl's mother raised an alarm, villagers gheraoed the teacher's house and assaulted him before handing him over to the police.

A case was subsequently filed by the 10-year-old's mother, following which the police recorded the girl's statement and arrested the accused, the officer added.

