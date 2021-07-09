BRIEF-EMA Panel on Astra COVID Shot: Recommends Warning For Guillain-Barre Syndrome
European Medicines Agency: * RECOMMENDING LISTING MYOCARDITIS AND PERICARDITIS AS NEW SIDE EFFECTS IN THE PRODUCT INFORMATION FOR PFIZER, MODERNA VACCINES
* ON ASTRAZENECA COVID VACCINE: WARNING FOR GUILLAIN-BARRE SYNDROME * ON ASTRAZENECA COVID VACCINE: SAFETY COMMITTEE RECOMMENDS ADDING WARNING FOR GUILLAIN-BARRE SYNDROME Further company coverage:
