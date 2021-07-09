Left Menu

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 09-07-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 18:45 IST
UP: Married woman dies at in-laws place, family alleges murder
A married woman died under suspicious circumstances on Friday with her family alleging she was killed by her in-laws over a dowry dispute in Bhasani village here, police said.

The victim identified as Ruby got married to Vikas nine years ago.

She was found dead at her in-laws house and cremated without informing her family or the police in the village under Purkazi police station area.

According to Circle Officer Hemant Kumar, the body was cremated by her in-laws and the police are conducting further investigations.

Meanwhile, Ruby's family members protested against the death alleging that she was tortured for more dowry, killed and then hanged by her in-laws.

They have demanded action against Vikas and the in-laws for killing their daughter.

