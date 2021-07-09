Left Menu

Kerala HC restrains Centre from taking action against NBA under IT Rules

Kerala High Court restrained the Central Government from taking any coercive action against the News Broadcasters Association (NBA) under new IT Rules.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 09-07-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 19:15 IST
Kerala HC restrains Centre from taking action against NBA under IT Rules
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala High Court restrained the Central Government from taking any coercive action against the News Broadcasters Association (NBA) under new IT Rules. The court passed this interim order on NBA's plea challenging the new IT rules on the ground that they give government authorities excessive powers to unreasonably and impermissibly restrict the freedom of speech and expression of the media.

The bench of Justice PB Suresh Kumar stated that "the respondents shall not to take any coercive action against the petitioners for non-compliance of the provisions contained in the Rules." The petition has challenged the new rules as the Information Technology Act, 2000 does not contain any provision for dealing with the content of any programme and therefore, the rules are ultra vires the parent Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
2
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021