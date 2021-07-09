Man arrested for misbehaving with traffic cop

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in Thane district after he and his wife threatened and abused a traffic constable, police said on Friday.

A video of the incident also went viral.

The accused, who was traveling with his pregnant wife, parked his car in a no-parking zone in Bhyander town on Thursday, said an official of Naya Nagar police station.

After a traffic constable attached a wheel-locking clamp to the car, the couple got annoyed and threatened and abused him, the official said.

The man was arrested under IPC sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from doing duty) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he said.

The wife was allowed to go with a warning, he added.

