Rajnath Singh speaks to Israeli defence minister

In a tweet, Singh said he looks forward to working closely with Israel to deepen defence cooperation.Congratulated Lt Gen Res Benjamin Gantz on taking charge as Dep PM Min of Defence, Israel and thanked him for all the assistance by Israel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 19:49 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Gantz and conveyed that he looks forward to advancing the strategic partnership between the two countries.

In the talks, Singh congratulated Gantz on assuming the charge of deputy prime minister and defence minister in the new Israeli government headed by prime minister Naftali Bennett, according to the defence ministry.

''Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with deputy prime minister and minister of defence of Israel Lt Gen (Res) Benjamin Gantz,'' the ministry said in a statement. In a tweet, Singh said he looks forward to working closely with Israel to deepen defence cooperation.

''Congratulated Lt Gen (Res) Benjamin Gantz on taking charge as Dep PM & Min of Defence, Israel and thanked him for all the assistance by Israel during the COVID-19 pandemic. Look forward to working closely to deepen Defence Cooperation & advance strategic partnership with Israel,'' Singh tweeted.

India is the largest buyer of Israel's military hardware and the latter has been supplying various weapon systems, missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles over the last few years but the transactions have largely remained behind the curtains.

