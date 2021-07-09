Maha: Six held for duping investors through bogus Forex trading scheme

Six persons have been arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar district for duping several persons of lakhs of rupees by luring them into investing online in a bogus Forex trading scheme, police said on Friday.

The gang operated a `call center' from a residential locality in Ambadi Road area of Vasai town, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Mahesh Patil.

Advertisement

The accused called people across the country and offered them opportunity to invest in Forex (foreign exchange) trading through mobile payment apps, he said.

After the money was transferred, it would be siphoned off and the investors would be left in the lurch, he said.

The accused used 10 accounts in different banks to collect payments, DCP Patil said.

Acting on a tip-off, local police and cyber cell officials raided the call center on Thursday and arrested Aadil Memon (28) who owned the center, Hussian Bundiwalla (22), Hufeza Bahanerwala (23), Murtaza Bandarpurwalla (19), Abdeli Izi (21) and Hussain Sanzanwwalla (23). The police also seized 16 mobile phones and 48 SIM cards from them, the DCP added.

A case under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) apart from provisions of the Information Technology Act was registered against them on Friday.

During the investigation, police found that a similar case had been registered against the accused at Sonari police station in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, he said.

Those who have been cheated through similar modus operandi should contact the Mira-Bhaynder-Vasai-Virar police commissioner's office, and people should not fall prey to such scams, Patil added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)