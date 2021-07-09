Punjab CM sanctions Rs 380 crore for preparation regarding possible COVID-19 third wave

As a part of the preparation for a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday approved Rs 380 crore to be spent by the Health and Medical Education departments. At a virtual review meeting of the situation in the state, the Chief Minister also gave go ahead for filling of 674 General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO), 283 MO (Specialists), 2000 Staff Nurses posts, along with 330 faculty posts in Patiala and Amritsar Medical Colleges, read an official statement.

It further said that Chief Minister also asked the departments to bring the proposal for any additional posts needed to the Cabinet to ensure that all vacant posts are filled at the earliest. The Rs 380 crore amount approved by the Chief Minister shall be spent on PSA oxygen plants, MGPS Load enhancement and package substations, cryogenic liquid medical oxygen tanks, as well as Basic Life Support (BLS) Ambulances amongst others.

Asserting that funds have never been allowed to become a constraint in the state government's response to COVID, the Chief Minister made it clear that funds will continue to be made available even in the future, as per requirement. The state was ready for the third wave, with preparations being made for 25 per cent more patients than in the second wave, he added. The Chief Minister directed the departments to ensure testing at minimum 40,000 a day, with smart testing to ensure timely information on any upsurge.

Appreciating the detailed surveillance strategy prepared by the Health and Medical Education departments, in consultation with experts, for prevention and containment of the third wave, the Chief Minister said, GIS based surveillance and prevention tools will be used with an auto trigger mechanism for localised restrictions in the first instance. Regional or statewide restrictions will be unveiled in the second instance if the need so arises, he said, adding that districts will be categorised, on the basis of risk levels, into three categories, enabling districts to implement restrictions for containment on scientific basis. The Chief Minister directed that data cells in each district be activated for collection and analysis of data.

Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan informed the meeting that funds and oxygen plants have been provided as necessary to ensure that there is no shortage. (ANI)

