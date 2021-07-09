Left Menu

With a day of Covaxin stock left, Punjab CM calls for more supplies from Centre

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday reiterated the need for an increase in COVID-19 vaccine supply from the Centre.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 09-07-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 21:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday reiterated the need for an increase in COVID-19 vaccine supply from the Centre. According to an official statement, the state is running out of Covishield and left with only one day's stock of Covaxin.

Increase in supplies was critical given the gradual opening of sectors conditional to stakeholders having taken at least one dose, said the Chief Minister, directing the officials to continue pursuing aggressively with the Centre for enhancement of the state's quota. Pointing out that Punjab had already vaccinated nearly 83 lakh eligible persons (approximately 27 per cent of the population), the Chief Minister said that the stock was being utilised in the state without any wastage. Punjab was able to utilise more than 6 lakh doses in a single day when adequate supply was received, he noted, at the Covid review meeting.

While the first dose has been administered to 70 lakh people, 13 lakh people had received the second dose, he added. Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan told the meeting that the administration was following up with the Government of India for more doses. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

