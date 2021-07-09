Death toll in Florida condo collapse rises to 78
Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 22:00 IST
The confirmed death toll in the collapse of a Miami-area condominium tower increased to 78 on Friday after workers pulled the remains of an additional 14 people from the rubble of the building, an official said. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut, Editing by Franklin Paul)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wilton
- Connecticut
- Miami
Advertisement