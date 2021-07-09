Left Menu

U.S. sending FBI, DHS law enforcement to Haiti -White House

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 22:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The United States will send federal law enforcement officers to Haiti as soon as possible to help after the assassination of its president, the White House said on Friday, saying strengthening Haitian capacity for law enforcement remains key U.S. priority.

Officers from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Homeland Security will be involved, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. Psaki also said the White House will send COVID-19 vaccines to Haiti as early as next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

