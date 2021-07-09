East Delhi mayor announces helpline for people's grievances, says zero tolerance to graft

East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal on Friday announced a new helpline for redressal of people's grievances and asserted that he has a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption and strict action will be taken against those guilty of any malpractice.

The helpline -- 8700213727 -- will start operations from Monday for redressal of the grievances of the people of east Delhi, he said at a press conference.

''There will be zero tolerance for corruption and strict action will be taken against corrupt officials,'' Aggarwal said.

The mayor said that if any officer or employee of East Delhi Municipal Corporation ''demands bribe or misuses his official power, then tap his phone, click the photo and complain against the person, on the Mayor's helpline''.

Aggarwal said he himself would listen to the problems and complaints of the people three days a week -- Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays -- from 12 noon to 1 pm and get their problems redressed at the earliest.

Apart from this, a box has been kept outside the Mayor's office in which people can drop slips mentioning their problems, he said. The East Delhi Municipal Corporation will run on the principles espoused by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi -- ''Na Khaunga, Na Khane Dunga (neither will be corrupt nor let people be corrupt)''.

The mayor also said that there is no posting of a 'beldar' in the building department at present. ''If any employee comes to your house, ask him for his identity card and if he does not show it, inform the police and the mayor.'' He said all officers and employees of the civic body have been instructed to go to the field, wearing identity cards, as some mischievous element had ''extorted money'' by pretending to be an employee of the corporation, but was caught by police a few days ago.

