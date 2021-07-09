Left Menu

Chief of Naval Staff visits Western Naval Command at Mumbai

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh visited the Western Naval Command in Mumbai on July 7-8.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-07-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 23:52 IST
Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar receiving Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Singh was received by Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command at the Command Headquarters, where he was briefed on various activities and operational readiness of the Command.

Admiral Karambir Singh also participated in the 'Monsoon Manthan' series of training and wargames in the Maritime Warfare Centre. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

