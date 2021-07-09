Chief of Naval Staff visits Western Naval Command at Mumbai
Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh visited the Western Naval Command in Mumbai on July 7-8.
Singh was received by Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command at the Command Headquarters, where he was briefed on various activities and operational readiness of the Command.
Admiral Karambir Singh also participated in the 'Monsoon Manthan' series of training and wargames in the Maritime Warfare Centre. (ANI)
